Ice weather warning for tonight in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as motorists warned to expect more transport trouble

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire residents have been warned to expect icy weather tonight.

The Met Office has announced a yellow weather warning for both regions, lasting from 6pm until 11am tomorrow.

It means there is a chance icy patches may cause travel disruption and roads to be unsafe.

Police reported dry ice on some major north-east roads this morning, describing the conditions as “treacherous.”

There were four crashes that blocked the A90 and A92 due to slippy roads.

One involved a car crashing into a lampost on the A92 near Newtonhill.

No one was seriously injured.

An Aberdeenshire Council gritter also suffered on the ice, as it crashed off-road on the B9001 south of Rothienorman at about 11am.

Recovery vehicles have been sent out to help move the HGV and fully reopen the road, which is blocked.

A council spokesman said: “Instances such as this act as a timely reminder of the dedication of the council’s Roads Service who ensure thousands of miles of Aberdeenshire’s roads are kept safe during the winter months when surfaces are often icy.

“Given the current Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions we would encourage motorists to only travel for essential purposes.

“If anyone does have an essential purpose to travel then we would suggest checking the Scottish Government’s guidance on travel as well as information about road conditions before departing.”

The yellow weather warning extends over most of the north-east of the country.

A Met Office statement read: “Icy patches are expected to develop, especially on untreated surfaces, where snow has been melting on Sunday and where frequent showers occur through the night.

“Further hill snow is also possible above 200-300m, though less extensively than last night.”

⚠️ Yellow Warning issued ⚠️ Icy patches are expected to develop, especially on untreated surfaces, where #snow has been melting on Sunday and where frequent #showers occur through the night Sunday 1800 – Monday 1100 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7uhd3UCWcp — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2021

People are being urged to be careful when walking in case of falls and slips on the ice.

Aberdeen City Council gritters have been working overnight and throughout the day to help deal with the challenging conditions.

Gritting is planned for gold and silver routes this evening and early tomorrow morning.

Our gritters have been working overnight and through the day, including footpath gritters, to deal with variable and challenging conditions. Gritting is planned for gold and silver routes this evening and early tomorrow morning. Please take care. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 3, 2021

In Aberdeenshire, gritters will be treating all 32 main routes this afternoon and then again early tomorrow morning.

🌨️MET Office Yellow Warning for Ice between 6pm today and 11am Monday🌨️https://t.co/MvvGCz2Hed All our 32 Main Routes commencing treatment at 2/3pm, and they will be out again early morning.https://t.co/XVYNJs1sfC#abztravel #AbshireRoads @Aberdeenshire — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) January 3, 2021

The snow gates at Cock Bridge were closed earlier today but have now reopened.

However, the snow gates on both sides of the B974 between Fettercairn and Banchory have shut.

The Covid mobile testing unit at Banchory had to close this morning due to the weather.

Anyone with a test booked should use the one at Aberdeen Airport.