Ice warning in Aberdeen as council orders extra 5,000 tonnes of grit

Aberdeen City Council has warned residents of the city icy conditions will continue for a next few days as it revealed the preparations being made for cold weather in the days ahead.

Over the last two weeks, the local authority has used 2,800 tonnes of salt on roads and pavements – 50% of the amount that was used over the entire winter period last year.

An extra 5,000 tonnes of salt has been ordered to keep the supply topped up, and it is expected to arrive by boat in around three weeks’ time.

However, the last 10 days have proved to be a challenge for the council’s gritting teams, as temperatures fluctuating around 0C mean rain that freezes on the ground can quickly melt again and wash the salt away.

Road surface temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the next few days, even during the daytime.

The council has suggested residents can be “community-minded” and salt roads and paths that may lie outside a main route.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Sandra Macdonald said: “Our staff go above and beyond to ensure the city’s key roads and pavements are gritted in line with the agreed priority routes.

“Unfortunately, we cannot grit every road and pavement around the city at the same time so we are asking residents to be understanding, to salt local roads and pavements if they are able to do so, and to check on vulnerable neighbours during this particularly challenging time with Covid-19.

“Those people who have been hardest hit can also get assistance through the council’s dedicated and free phone number at 0800 0304 713.

“The last 10 days have been challenging for our crews with the continuous freeze-thaw effects we’ve experienced however we are using all our available gritting staff resources to us to do as much as we can before it rains again – this is due to happen again on Thursday.”