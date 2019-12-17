School transport cancelled and commuters urged to stay safe on icy north-east roads

Commuters were encouraged to travel safely this morning after a weather warning.

The Met Office said there was a risk of snow and ice for parts of Aberdeenshire from yesterday afternoon until 9am today.

A warning for ice is in place until 12pm.

Those who were travelling were warned there may be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and that public transport may be affected.

It's icy everywhere this morning – take care. Roads and paths have been gritted but further rainfall has created more ice on top. #GritIsNotFairyDust @Aberdeenshire #ABZTravel #DriveSafe — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) December 17, 2019

A number of schools across the region have been forced to cancel or change transport arrangements due to the conditions.

The following schools have issued updates to their buses this morning

Alford Academy – The 604P Watermill 8 seater connecting bus to Keig / Montgarrie is not running today due to icy conditions. Premier Coaches SS604M (Glenkindie/Craigievar) will not be picking up from Craigmill Brae to Bogend crossroads today. The Ladymill route will run today picking up at Bogend crossroads. The bus is running approximately 10 minutes late.

The Gordon Schools – Deveron Coaches (NS644J) Oyne/Premnay/Duncanstone will not be running today due to icy road conditions.

Meldrum Academy – Watermill Tarves 705D – 8.15am We have just been informed that this bus will be running approximately 20 minutes late due to being held up on the way to its first pick up. Pickup in Tarves could be approx 8.35

Methlick School – Due to the extremely icy conditions on the smaller roads, Fiona will be operating pick up points tomorrow morning (Tuesday 17th December). 8.20 am – Monteach and 8.30 am Ythan Joinery.

Mintlaw Academy – Watermill coach NS467A will operate only on the main road route due to icy conditions.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council said priority roads and pavements would be gritted first, due to overnight temperatures reaching below zero.

A council spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately we cannot be everywhere at once, and as we have limited resources, roads and pavements have to be prioritised for gritting.”

Road users are asked to be prepared over the winter season by planning their journey and allowing for extra time. People are also asked to check if elderly or vulnerable neighbours need assistance.

However, a Met Office spokesman said the forecast over the next few days was looking mainly clear.

He added: “Today there’s likely to be temperatures of around 5/6C (41/42.8F) with light winds. It’s going to be cold and clear.

“Overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, it could get to -1C(30.2F) in Aberdeen and up to -4C(24.8F) in rural areas.”