The owners of a historic north-east castle which was once the seat of Clan Gordon have welcomed the new boy in the “hood” – American rapper Ice Cube.

After being gifted a plot of land in Lessendrum, near Huntly, the music and film star has declared he now holds an ancient title.

Taking to social media, Ice Cube told fans: “Somebody bought me a piece of land in Scotland.

“It makes me a real lord, OK?

“Be a real lord like your homeboy Ice Cube.”

Born O’Shea Jackson, the self-proclaimed “West Coast warlord” turned Scottish landowner rose to prominence in the late 1980s as part of rap group NWA and has appeared in dozens of films since.

His land, close to the A97 Aberdeen to Aberchirder road, is only a few miles from the ruins of Huntly Castle, once the ancestral home of Clan Gordon.

A spokeswoman for castle owners, Historic Environment Scotland, said: “It’s great that more and more people across the globe have a symbolic link to Scotland, with many captivated by the history and heritage of our country.

“We’d be happy to welcome Ice Cube to the historic Huntly Castle next time he’s in the neighbourhood.”

But “Lord Ice Cube” – as the 51-year-old was addressed in an electronic document proudly displayed to fans – is unlikely to take up residence at his new Aberdeenshire country estate.

It was purchased through a website selling tiny plots in the woods to aid preservation.

On its website, Established Titles pledges to keep the land free for “peaceful enjoyment”, protecting biodiversity.

The site adds: “We have further pledged to protect the land from being disturbed by construction, sporting, driving or other similar activities.”