Ian Rankin thriller at top of Aberdeen library list

A Scottish crime thriller had Aberdeen bookworms gripped this year, according to a list of the best reads of 2019.

Ian Rankin’s detective tale In A House Of Lies was the book most borrowed from Aberdeen’s 18 libraries, according to new figures provided to The Evening Express by Aberdeen City Council.

But the undisputed most popular author in the north-east is children’s writer Jeff Kinney, who wrote the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series.

Two of Kinney’s books – The Meltdown and The Ugly Truth – made it on to the top 10 most-borrowed list in the city and no fewer than five of his books have made it on to the most-borrowed books from Aberdeenshire’s 49 libraries, according to the council.

City councillor Martin Greig said public libraries are a “vital resource”, adding the service must be “protected at all costs”.

He said: “It’s interesting that crime fiction is as popular as it is on television.

“People must enjoy the intricacies of criminal activity.

“It’s good to know that in this digital age books are still popular.

“Reading books improves literacy skills and communication abilities.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The list also includes figures from the area’s three mobile libraries.

The most-borrowed book in Aberdeenshire is one that dates back 22 years – JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Also making it on to the Aberdeenshire top 10 list were: Past Tense by Lee Child, Billionaire Boy by David Walliams, The Blood Road by Stuart MacBride, and Wonder by RJ Palacio.

Past Tense and The Blood Road also made it on to the Aberdeen top 10 list.

Completing the list were: Gorilla Loves Vanilla by Chae Strathie, Wild Fire by Ann Cleeves, The Man With No Face by Peter May, Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly and Eric Makes A Splash by Emily MacKenzie.

Children’s classics topped the list of most borrowed DVDs. Number one was Christopher Robin, followed by Peter Rabbit.

Dumbo was also named, as was Paddington 2, Sherlock Gnomes and The Emoji Movie.

In Aberdeenshire, the most popular DVD was Queen biography Bohemian Rhapsody, followed by the seventh series of Game of Thrones.

Also listed were: Avengers: Infinity War, Night School, The Meg, Predator, A Star Is Born, Ant-Man And The Wasp, the first series of Banshee and Incredibles 2.