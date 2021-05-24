Two north-east care workers are helping to transform the lives of people with disabilities after taking dramatic career changes.

With Covid affecting many aspects of everyday life, the role of carers has proved crucial over the last year.

This includes the work carried out by the likes of 65-year-old Catherine Stuart, who previously worked in a factory manufacturing computer tape and robots.

But 13 years ago, after regularly seeing a man out and about with carers looking after him, she decided she wanted a change.

Now working for Mears Supported Living in Turriff, she is part of a small team helping people to get the most out of life.

Her client, 47-year-old Iain, has special needs and requires round-the-clock care.

Part of a team of three, Catherine has ensured Iain has been able to maintain a “very full” social life, even during the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Before the pandemic, she made sure he became a member of Turriff United and attended a good number of matches.

Iain’s team have helped him join the monthly Enable Club, for people with special needs to play games and dance.

He also enjoys singing at his local church, meeting others at Mears Tuesday Club, listening to music at a fiddle club and going to the cinema.

And during the lockdown, Iain helped to look after flowerbeds on the streets of Garmond, watering them regularly and helping replant throughout the year.

Catherine said: “We are both looking forward to the time when all the social activities will open up again, and Iain will be able to sing in the church again.

“However, it’s been fun to be able to play our part in creating an attractive village for local residents by looking after the decorative flower tubs.”

From energy sector to independent living

Before the pandemic, Stuart Cadman from Macduff was working on an oil and gas assignment in Mexico.

While he appreciated the “very rewarding” pay packets, the 53-year-old was spending long periods away from his family and felt the satisfaction from his job was missing.

After his wife spotted a job advert, Stuart quickly applied and now works for Mears Care to support other individuals.

“I believed there was so much more I could give in this world,” he said.

“I know I have the ability and talent to make a difference to someone else’s life, who is more challenged than I am, and nowadays I do that every day of my working life.

“I wish I had taken this path in my career years ago.

“It brings enormous personal satisfaction knowing and seeing you have the ability to make a real positive difference to the quality of someone’s life.”

In his new role, Stuart works with adults aged 20-40 who need 24-hour care.

Stuart was partially inspired to enter this line of work after supporting his own son, who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months old.

“He used to wave his hands frantically around, and be fascinated with the spin cycle in the washing machine, two things that are indicative of the condition,” Stuart added.

“Helping people who are challenged in whatever way, medically or psychologically comes naturally to me, because of the experience I had bringing up my own son.

“At 20 years old he is now in a full-time job with responsibility.

“I spent a lot of time encouraging him to live the best life he can, and now I am bringing that experience to my working career to encourage others and support their lives.”