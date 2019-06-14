Aberdeen mum ‘forever grateful to those who gave blood’ after losing three litres during childbirth

An Aberdeen mum has thanked blood donors who saved her life after she lost three litres of blood during childbirth.

Anna Weir required four separate transfusions after giving birth to her first child Sebastian, now three, in August 2016.

The 33-year-old artist has urged anyone who can donate blood to help others to come forward as the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) celebrates Blood Donor Week.

SNBTS will require more than 350 people to give blood every week as supplies can drop by up to 20% during the summer holidays.

Anna was in labour for more than two days which led to doctors performing an emergency delivery procedure.

She has since given birth to second child Liusaidh, one, with husband Dougie, 39.

Anna, who lives in Airyhall, said: “I was in labour for over two days, ending in an emergency ventouse delivery on the ward. Seb was back to back, but unfortunately for me had started to turn to correct himself on the way out.

“The result was he was born on his side, apparently with a completely unimpressed look on his face according to my husband.

“Seb being born on his side caused me to have a third degree tear, and it quickly surfaced I’d also ruptured an artery during the delivery. I lost nearly three litres of blood in a matter of minutes.

“I was taken to theatre where I spent the next few hours and they gave me bags of fluid initially to try to compensate for the blood loss.

“Over the next few days I received several blood transfusions and started on what turned out to be a pretty long road to recovery.

“Doctors said I had lost around three fifths of my blood within a matter of minutes.

“The staff were really good during it all, they were perfectly calm and it wasn’t until I was back on the ward they explained what had actually happened.”

Anna has encouraged those who are able to give blood to donate as they never know when they might need it themselves.

She added: “Before Sebastian was born I don’t think I even realised that childbirth was something that could result in requiring a blood transfusion. I am now all too aware of the importance of hospitals having a supply of blood on hand.

“I’ll be forever grateful to those people who took the time to give blood in the past as without them my recovery would’ve been far more difficult than it was. In fact, I’m not sure what would’ve happened if a blood transfusion hadn’t been possible.

“I’d really like to encourage those who are able to give blood, as you never know when it might help.

“People like me are only alive today because of blood donors.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher from SNBTS said the group was asking people with the blood group type A positive to make an extra special effort to donate.

Dr Armstrong-Fisher said: “In Scotland we are thankful to all our blood donors who ensure patients will always receive the right blood product at the right time.

“A Positive is Scotland’s second most common blood group, so, in the north-east we must welcome 93 donors with this blood group every week.

“Currently, A+ is sitting at four days supply, so it is just below the desired level of five days.

“This is why we are asking A+ donors to come forward now and ensure supplies remain at healthy levels throughout the summer period.

“O Negative on the other hand is the only blood group that can safely be given to anyone in an emergency situation and so, every day across the north-east we need donors of this universal blood group to ensure A&E wards can operate safely.”

Residents in the north-east can register to be a blood donor by visiting scotblood.co.uk, and can find out where their nearest donation session is by calling 0345 90 90 999.