‘I went to bed wondering if I’d wake up’ – Aberdeen football chief tells of battle with Covid-19

The chief of an Aberdeen football club who was struck down by Covid-19 today told how he feared he would die from the deadly virus.

Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton has spent the last three weeks fighting coronavirus and is now on the mend, however he says the severity of the illness was frightening and at times he questioned whether he would pull through.

The 63-year-old, a platforms manager in the oil and gas industry, started to show symptoms on March 16.

He began to feel increasingly unwell and had persistent cough and fever and was sent for a test at a private clinic by his employer which confirmed he had contracted the virus.

Mr Winton’s wife Jennifer also caught the disease.

Speaking to the Evening Express, he said: “The severity of it is what scares you. Every night for two-and-a-half weeks I was experiencing this severe fever.

“It gets to the stage where you start thinking ‘am I going to get through this?’

“I was fortunate I didn’t have the breathing problems but I had the high temperature and persistent cough and it was relentless day after day after day.

“You start questioning whether you are going to survive it.

“But I’m out the other side of it and I’ve started working from home part-time this week and hopefully on Monday I’ll be back full-time.

“And my wife is starting to improve now as well, which is good.”

Mr Winton lost two stone and spent three weeks bed-bound because of the illness.

He said: “It’s absolutely horrendous and it absolutely floored me. On day 12 I phoned 111 and asked what else I should do so they said to keep taking paracetamol and to keep my temperature under control and give it another seven days.

“It took 21 days before I started to feel better again and thankfully my weight has stabilised now.

“It gave me a pretty big shock but thankfully now we are getting back to normal.”

Mr Winton has been unable to pinpoint where or when he may have been infected.

“I’m not sure where I got it. We had been in Dubai about three weeks before I felt unwell,” he said.

“I wonder if I’d picked something up on the flight or in the airport and I’ve heard experts say the incubation period could be longer than they thought, but we’ll never know where I contracted it.”

During the worst periods of the illness Mr Winton said he questioned whether he would survive.

He said: “But I’ve been able to relate to other people who have had it. I’ve seen people interviewed on TV who have had it and they’ve been breaking down just talking about it.

“I can understand why because at its worst I was going to bed at night wondering if I would wake up in the morning. It gets to that level of doubt in your mind, but we have got through it and that’s a big relief.”

Mr Winton is also relieved that he hasn’t passed the virus on to anyone outside his household.

He said: “I’m relieved that none of my close family, people from the football club, (Banks o’ Dee) sports club and people from work have had it.

“From my point of view I’m pleased I don’t seem to have passed it on to anyone else.

“The severity of what I experienced I wouldn’t have liked to have passed that on to anyone.

“Having gone through it I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to experience it.

“Unfortunately my wife Jennifer took it, but that was inevitable because we were locked down together.

“She was nursing me and then once I felt a bit better I was nursing her and thankfully we’ve both come through it.”

