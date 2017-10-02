‘I was scared and afraid when I came here, now it’s like my second home’

More than a year has passed since the first Syrian refugees arrived in the North-east.

In that time, a new project to help with the support and integration of the relocated families has been set up in the area.

The Syrian community-developed Amal Project, which recently passed its first anniversary, has gone from strength to strength, supported by Aberdeenshire Council.

Dured Alhalabe, 22, has been at the forefront of the project since its inception.

Acting as the chairman for the scheme, Dured has overseen its growth over the past year.

He said: “It was just a quick idea – we wanted to prove we could do something for our new society.

“We chose the name The Amal Project – amal means hope in English – and elected a committee for the project, then set up plans to work on our objectives.

“The most important plans for us were to work as an organisation around Aberdeenshire – to work together to do something in our new society, and to help Syrian New Scots prove themselves in their new society.”

Since then, The Amal Project has supported fellow Syrian refugees and become increasingly involved in the local communities around the region.

This has included setting up a website where Syrian families can access essential medical information and NHS resources, volunteering at local food banks and taking part in the Inverurie Christmas Lights switch-on last year.

Dured, who is also a full-time student at the North East Scotland College, won the Community Young Scot Award this May, in recognition of his work within his local community.

He said: “I think we have done a lot of positive things for ourselves and the community, especially because we just started a new life here without any English at the beginning, so it was a little difficult.

“Now we have a voice in our new society and I think that’s the most important point. We have a voice now to say what we want. If we have a voice in our society, that means we are an active member in society.

“It’s now our community, so we have to do something for them and prove we can do positive things.”

Working alongside the Syrian New Scots is Aberdeenshire Council’s refugee resettlement coordinator, Katie Maclean.

Katie said: “I really worried about some of the young people when they first arrived.

“But actually, they have been the best generation to get involved. So for the new committee, we’re encouraging some of the younger guys and girls because they really get the concepts.

“Really, they’ve achieved a phenomenal amount.”

She added: “Every day of this project is new. From day one welcoming people off planes, to getting to the point where you’re sitting back and they’re telling me what’s happening.

“The power is adjusted and that’s the way it should be.”

Speaking of future plans for The Amal Project, which is the only one of its kind to come out of the Syrian Refugee Resettlement Programme in Scotland, Dured said: “In the future, I want to see it become a bigger project, not just around Aberdeenshire but around Scotland.”

Councillor Alison Evison, who originally proposed the motion in full council that Aberdeenshire should welcome families as part of the Syrian resettlement programme, has welcomed the project.

She said: “The New Scots themselves have shown a real wish to contribute to the local communities in which they have been welcomed.

“We have been enriched through their presence.”

Dured also spoke of how Scotland now feels like home for him and of how welcoming his local community has been.

He said: “When I first came, I was scared or afraid of the future because it was unknown, but very quickly I see this is like my home.

“I feel now it is my second home. I’m so happy here because everything is fine – all the people here have helped me.”