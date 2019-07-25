‘I was never on that street’ says man accused of holding knife to face of Dons player

A man accused of holding a knife to a footballer’s face has claimed he was not at the scene of the alleged crime.

Aberdeen FC forward David Dangana was allegedly assaulted near his home on Fairlie Street, Aberdeen, on August 9 last year.

Shaun Stewart, 33, and Lana Smart, 30, are both accused of attacking and attempting to rob Mr Dangana when he was 18. Both deny the charges.

The Crown claims Smart flagged down Mr Dangana’s car before a man she was with punched him and that Stewart used a knife to smash a window in Mr Dangana’s car and hold a knife to his face.

The jury had been previously told that Mr Dangana could have been attacked by people who had mistaken his identity as being someone who had drugs on him.

During the trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, the jury heard a transcript of Stewart’s police interview a week after the incident.

Stewart told police: “I was never on that street. I’ve got a newborn child at home. I’m not going to jeopardise seeing him.

“On that day, I had been drinking with my friend Kyle Cameron and had six beers. I fell over and burst my knee open. I remember getting cleaned up in someone’s house.

“I approached a white car and went to my mum’s house in it.”

Stewart then gave evidence in court and admitted that, during the police interview, he left out a detail.

He said he misled police to conceal that he had crashed a motorbike while drunk.

He told the jury: “What I said in the interview was mostly true but there was one part I left out.

“I had driven my motorbike from my house in Bridge of Don to my mother’s house in Northfield and visited several friends. I told police I had six beers, but it could have been nine. I crashed my bike and hurt my knee, elbow and hand.

“I thought if they knew I had driven while drunk, I would lose my driving licence if I told police that. I wish I had said all this then, but it’s long gone now.”

The court heard that, before the police interview on August 16 last year, Stewart spent three days in hospital having knee injuries treated.

When asked by defence agent Ian Houston why his fingerprints were on Mr Dangana’s car, Stewart said he regularly visited a shop nearby. “I often park there. When I put the bike stand down, the bike leans so you need to lean on something for support. That is probably how it happened.”

The trial continues.