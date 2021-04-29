‘I recall it with deep despair’: North Sea marks five years since Norway helicopter crash

The North Sea today marks five years since a tragic crash in Norway killed 13 people and changed the future of offshore helicopter transportation.

Workers dubbed the Super Puma helicopter model, once dominant in the sector, the “flying coffin” after the crash off the island of Turoy in 2016.

It was the last straw for the sector, which had endured a spate of crashes since 2009, claiming 33 lives, with the Super Puma, which has not been in service in the North Sea for the last five years.