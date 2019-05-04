Aberdeen family to raise funds for charity which supports son Alex, 4

An Aberdeen couple whose son has a rare genetic condition have spoken of their hope they can help other families in the same situation.

Bethan, 38, and Don Vasey, 40, of the city centre, are raising money for the Williams Syndrome Foundation to help people like their four-year-old son Alex, who was diagnosed with the randomly occurring genetic disorder just after his first birthday.

The condition means Alex will need open heart surgery at some point in his life.

The developmental disorder can impact many parts of the body and affects one in 18,000 people in the UK.

The cause of Williams Syndrome is a tiny deletion of part of chromosome 7, which includes the elastin gene.

It is believed Alex is one of only four children with the condition in the north-east.

The couple, who also have a two-year-old daughter Agatha, now hope to raise cash to help families across Scotland who are also affected by the syndrome.

Bethan said: “When he was first diagnosed, we did not know what questions to ask and who to ask.

“At the time there were no other children in Aberdeen with the condition and it was a daunting and scary time.

“Alex will need open heart surgery at some point in his life, because of the narrowing of one of his major blood vessels, which is again really scary.

“There are numerous appointments that we have to go to, some annual and some more recurring.

“Alex is really friendly and he loves Star Wars, he and his sister play really well together.

“He does get anxious over loud noises. Last weekend he got scared from the loud noises of the car washer.

“I no longer compare his development with other children as long as he is happy. He is just Alex.”

The Williams Syndrome Foundation has been a huge help to the family since Alex’s diagnosis and they have regularly attended the charity’s annual get-together. The foundation puts funds towards research and welfare.

Don, who is studying for his masters degree, is now the Scotland regional co-ordinator for the foundation and organises the event, which has taken place in Stirling the last couple of years.

Bethan added: “It is really good, because you get to talk to other families that are going through the same thing as us.

“The foundation has an annual conference which is normally based down in England, so it makes it difficult for families to go down.

“For the Scotland get-together I’m hoping to fundraise for an expert to speak.”

To raise the funds, Bethan, who works in the oil and gas industry, is organising a charity race night on May 18.

It will take place at the Holburn Bar in Aberdeen, with the hope of raising around £2,000.

She also hopes to raise cash by doing the 26-mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk with six of her friends on June 2.

Liz Martin, chief executive at the foundation, said: “We are so thankful that Bethan is putting on such a fantastic event.

“It’s going to be a great night raising vital funds and awareness for the Williams Syndrome Foundation.”

Bethan is appealing for raffle prizes and if anyone can help, they can contact msbspugh@gmail.com.

To donate go to aberdeenkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/bethan