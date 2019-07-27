Flooding so bad at Aberdeen man’s house he must wear wellies to hang out washing

A man has hit out at a developer after work on its latest housing scheme in Aberdeen flooded his back garden.

Kevin Woodrow, 42, has been forced to wear wellies to hang out his washing at his home on Maidencraig Drive.

His garden was left covered in muddy water following a bout of heavy rain.

Mr Woodrow’s house is based beside the latest Bancon Homes development, next to Sheddocksley in Aberdeen.

The firm has apologised to Mr Woodrow and has pledged to repair damage.

He said workers from the site have visited him but claimed no action was taken.

The water has since been cleared from the property, where he lives with his wife and two daughters, and Bancon has confirmed it will clear up the area.

Mr Woodrow said one of the reasons for the flooding is that his garden sits on a slope and he plans to flatten it to stop the build-up of water.

He said: “Our garden is a mess and I need to go out in wellies to hang out my washing. It’s not good.

“We’re hoping to get our garden done – hopefully by flattening the whole area, as our garden is on a slope.

“But at the moment we can’t do anything due to the current flooding issues.

“It is bad when there is heavy rain but the drainage from the building site is coming in from the side and not down the sloped garden.”

Bancon Homes said it is aware of the water issues at the property and apologised to Mr Woodrow.

A spokeswoman said: “While these properties were being built, Bancon Homes identified this issue and took remedial action to avoid water run-off from our site.

“This area has been monitored since then with no recurrence of the issue from our site until we received a call from the resident following a weekend of heavy rain.

“In light of this, we are currently undertaking additional work to eliminate the risk of any further water penetration from our site.

“We have apologised to the resident for this inconvenience and will rectify any damage caused by this incident.”