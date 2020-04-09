‘I love you, this is crazy’ – North-east postman’s last text to fiancee before dying from suspected Covid-19

A “strong, fit and healthy” postman texted his fiancee saying “I love you, this is crazy” just 30 minutes before he died from suspected coronavirus.

Akie Fenty had been off work for the last fortnight with breathing difficulties and a cough, which he first developed in December.

As it was not a new cough, and he had a steady temperature of 36.7C, no sore throat or any other coronavirus symptoms, doctors had been treating him with antibiotics for a chest infection.

But on Sunday, the 45-year-old’s condition deteriorated and he was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – where doctors were “100% sure” he had the virus.

His partner Lisa Masson and 15-year-old daughter Abby – who are both now in self-isolation – said goodbye at their home in Peterhead, not knowing it would be the last time they would see him alive.

PLEASE SHAREAkie 45 yr old postie, fit and healthy taken away on Sunday night by this horrible disease COVID19, my… Posted by Lisa Masson on Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Lisa – who revealed the couple were planning to tie the knot in August to celebrate 20 years together – said: “We said ‘cheerio’ not thinking anything to be fair. He went away in the ambulance and then he sent me a text message about 11.15pm.”

The text said: “I love you, this is crazy.”

Miss Masson said: “I got at call at midnight saying he passed away at 11.45pm.

“When the doctor phoned, I thought they were just phoning to give me an update, I didn’t believe it.”

Miss Masson and Abby travelled through to Aberdeen to say their final goodbyes to Mr Fenty, wearing protective masks as they sat with him.

She said: “My daughter couldn’t touch him, she just bawled her eyes out, but I cuddled him and gave him a kiss and spoke to him.

“They didn’t test him but they said they are 100% sure that’s what he had, and I spoke to the registrar yesterday and on his death certificate it says ‘presumed Covid-19’.

“I still can’t believe how it could happen to someone like him – he was strong, fit and healthy.

“It’s left a huge hole in our lives.”

Miss Masson is now begging people to heed the government’s instructions to stay inside and said: “I want people to realise this doesn’t just happen to the vulnerable and elderly.

“It’s killing our loved ones and it needs to be taken seriously.”

Mr Fenty fell ill with flu-like symptoms in December, which left him with a cough that never went away.

He continued working until about two weeks ago, until he became too tired to continue.

He did not have a temperature or a sore throat, but after his condition deteriorated, Mr Fenty went to the doctor who gave him an inhaler for suspected asthma and then antibiotics for a suspected chest infection.

When the antibiotics had no effect, Miss Masson called 101 and was asked to take him to hospital in Aberdeen.

Although he was later discharged, his condition worsened and he was rushed back in by ambulance. He died four hours later.

Miss Masson described Mr Fenty as a “great guy” who was “fun-loving, smiley and outgoing”.

“He was such a great partner and also a great dad,” the 46-year-old said. “He was absolutely besotted with our daughter Abby from the moment she was born.

“He always doted on her and she really takes after him.

“I just don’t know how to do this without him.”

As well as the wedding, the family had been looking forward to a trip to Florida where they had previously shared “special” times together.

Mr Fenty, a huge Celtic fan, worked as a postman for 19 years and was “very well respected by his colleagues”, who Miss Masson thanked for their support.

The home care responder also praised the health professionals who treated Mr Fenty.

Miss Masson and her daughter have not been tested for Covid-19 but have been told to self-isolate for 14 days.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: