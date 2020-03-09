‘I lost everything in gas blast horror’: North-east man left with nothing but clothes on his back

A man has told of his devastation after losing everything when a gas explosion in the flat below left his home destroyed.

Jodie Forman, 32, has been left with nothing but the clothes on his back after the gas blast at the property on Moray Road in Fraserbugh.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident, which police say appeared to be the result of a gas explosion, with no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Forman, who lived above the site of the accident, said he was beginning to rebuild his life after experiencing some difficulties, when the blast sent his home and his plans crumbling.

The 32-year-old dad-of-two has since been placed in temporary accommodation by Aberdeenshire Council, and said: “I wasn’t in the house when it happened.

“I was at a friend’s house just about to go home and then everyone started phoning me, and I didn’t know what was happening.

“I just burst out crying, it’s given me a massive scare.

“It’s timing which has saved me and my kids’ lives.

“I’ve still got the same clothes I had on. I’m looking to borrow clothes from friends. Everything I needed was in that house, it’s completely ruined,

“I had just decorated it and gotten new sofas, a TV, bed, carpets and everything is totally gone now – it’s burnt.

“They said they’re going to have to pull down the whole block of flats and rebuild it because they’re that bad.”

After losing his job as a manufacturer operative, Mr Forman was forced to sleep in his car for a week, before being offered a flat on Moray Road at the beginning of this year.

He poured his savings into his new home, to establish a base for himself and his two young boys, Zach, 8, and two-year-old Joe.

Mr Forman said: “I got my keys and moved in January and started decorating.

“I was really starting to enjoy my life again.

“Everything I had in my savings I used to build up the house, it’s what I put all my money into.

“I never thought about insurance because everything happened so fast this year. I didn’t expect this tragedy to happen, it’s quite emotional.”

Now, his biggest concern is how he will maintain a connection with his two children after being placed in shared accommodation. He is separated from the boys’ mother, but had been taking them three to four times a week.

He said: “The worst part is I can’t get my kids to stay with me anymore. I want to spend time with my children.”

He hopes to be rehomed in Fraserburgh, but believes this might not be possible.

He said: “It’s made me feel totally hopeless but I’m just glad my kids are OK and I’m OK.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “‘We do not comment on individual housing issues, however it will be happy to speak directly with any of its tenants about their situation and requirements.​”