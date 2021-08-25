‘I knew she wasn’t into it, but she never said no’: OAP repeatedly sexually assaulted dementia sufferer

A predatory pensioner who sexually assaulted a dementia sufferer told police: “I knew she wasn’t into it, but she never said no”.

Raymond Collie, 72, was caught on camera touching the woman – who is in her 80s – during visits to her home.

His victim’s horrified son discovered evidence of the sexual assaults after watching footage from a CCTV camera he’d installed at her home.

The disturbing images captured Collie kneeling next to his victim and sexually assaulting her.

Collie admitted touching the woman’s breast under her clothing on a number of occasions between September 10 and September 15 last year.

He later told police he only touched the woman to “console” her when she became upset.

Son of victim caught accused using CCTV

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the son’s concerns were raised when his mum told him Collie had been “coming to the house a lot”.

The son then watched back the footage – which captured a still image every minute – in order to determine how frequently Collie had been paying a visit.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court: “On occasion, the complainer was sat in a chair in the living room with the accused kneeling down in front of her.

“He could be seen to have his hand under the complainers clothing and touching her breast.”

The woman’s son reported what he’d seen to police and provided them with a still image of the CCTV footage.

Collie was cautioned and arrested at his home on September 16 2020.

Accused told police he only touched dementia sufferer to ‘console her’

During a police interview, he told officers he had been assisting the woman by “making her cups of tea”.

Collie also stated that when the complainer got upset he would “console her in various ways, including touching her breast”.

The fiscal depute said Collie admitted he had done so “on more than one occasion” and also told officers that “he knew she wasn’t into that but she never said no”.

Defence agent Graham Morrison made no comment on Collie’s guilty plea but said he would reserve his mitigation until reports into Collie had been carried out.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane deferred sentence on Collie, of Glebe Land, Kirkton of Skene, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

He also placed the 72-year old on the sex offenders register.