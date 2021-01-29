‘I have lost my mum and best friend’ son of tragic Carol Milne pays tribute as killer pleads guilty

The son of Carol Milne has paid tribute to her as her killer pleaded guilty to causing her death.

Curtis Milne described her as “his mum and best friend” as he reflected on a “harrowing” 19 months since her death.

Mrs Milne was stabbed to death in her home by her son Jordan Milne in July 2019.

He pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow today to culpable homicide due to diminished responsibility.

Curtis released a statement through police detailing how much he loved and missed his mum, and how “amazing she was.”

He said: “The last 19 months have been harrowing. So many questions and not enough answers.

“How do you explain the feeling of having my mother taken away? Words will never explain the heartache, the anger, the pain and the sadness this has left behind.

“It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the guilty plea accepted at court today despite my belief that it is not the right outcome.

“I have lost my mum and my best friend. We love and miss her so, so much every day. I will never forget how amazing she was as my mum, as a wife, a sister and as a friend – and we want everyone to know what a special person she was and that she was taken from us all far too soon.”

Curtis’s father Norman found his wife’s bloodstained body in their bedroom.

He was suffering from a brain tumour at the time and has since died.

Curtis said that his father never got the chance “to see any justice.”

He added: “My father dealt with a terminal illness for just under two and a half years. He was very positive and upbeat despite this as he had his wife by his side giving him strength every day.

“Following the tragic incident, he declined both physically and mentally and had no will to live. Sadly he passed away this month and did not get the chance to see any justice.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Police Scotland for their sympathy and support when I needed it most, as well as every single person who has sent or posted messages of support – this has been a genuine comfort.”

Police welcomed the conviction of Jordan, 26.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with Carol’s family and friends as they continue to come to terms with her tragic and needless loss.

“Carol was brutally stabbed and killed in her bedroom by her son Jordan. Jordan was apprehended by police shortly after the incident and has been in custody ever since.

“Subsequent examination by various psychiatrists has concluded that Jordan was suffering from a mental disorder at the time and that had the effect of diminishing his responsibility, hence the conviction for culpable homicide.”