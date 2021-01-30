‘I hate her. She’s a monster’: Family’s anger as woman jailed for dumping north-east man’s body

The actions of a woman who dumped the body of a former soldier has been blasted by a sheriff as “utterly despicable”.

Lucy Fraser found Aaron Rossiter, 25, dead at her home and, rather than alerting the authorities, she waited until the middle of the night and drove his body to open land.

As Fraser, 36, was jailed for 15 months on Friday, it emerged that two heroic Aberdeenshire Council workers stopped dozens of young children seeing Aaron’s body.

After the hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Aaron’s sister Nikita welcomed the sentence and said of Fraser: “I hate her. She’s a monster.”

© Supplied

The court heard how Aaron visited Fraser’s home – stated in court papers as on Cooper’s Court, Ythan Terrace, Ellon – on August 27 2019 and they smoked cannabis.

Aaron stayed over and, on August 28, Fraser let him stay for longer.

Fraser claims Aaron went to buy drugs, returned and got in bed.

Later, Fraser found Aaron dead and injected him with naxalone – an antidote for heroin overdose – and also gave him CPR, but it was too late.

Her defence solicitor Christopher Maitland said: “She didn’t think there was much point calling an ambulance because he was already dead.

“With hindsight, she appreciates that is what she should have done and deeply regrets that decision.”

Mr Maitland added that Fraser had “expressed high levels of anxiety and stress” as she was worried her child could be taken into care if a body was found there.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson told the court: “The accused waited until the early hours of August 29 to move the body.

“She then carried the body to the backseat of her car and drove him to the locus, Ythan Place.”

At 8.10am on August 29, Kerry Hunter was walking to work on the footpath next to the River Ythan when she found Aaron’s body, the court heard.

Two workmen – Oliver Deeming and Andrew McIntyre – and passerby Aileen Burgess came to her aid.

© Supplied by Oliver Deeming

Ms Merson added: “The workmen were conscious children would be using the route shortly to go to school and stood at either end of the path to stop them.

“There is a high volume of footfall on these paths as they give access to three local primary schools.

“The workman also organised tarpaulin to be erected between the sheds to stop people being able to see him.”

After the hearing, Oliver Deeming, a landscape services officer for Aberdeenshire Council, told us: “It was Andrew’s first day in the job so I met him at 7.30am to show him around one of the areas we work with.

“We noticed a woman crying and she said someone was unconscious. We looked and knew right away he had passed away.

“We acted immediately to protect the children. We told them there had been an incident. They would have seen the body had we not done that.”

The court heard police quickly established Fraser was the last person to see Aaron alive.

She was “initially reluctant” to tell police what happened she then told them what happened, said Ms Merson.

In a report presented to the court, Fraser said: “I will live with this forever and never forget it.

“I am sorry to everyone involved – Aaron’s family and my family and the poor woman who found him.”

Tests showed Aaron died of drug intoxication.

At a previous hearing on December 22, Fraser admitted breach of the peace in that she conducted herself “in a disorderly manner” by driving Aaron’s body to the scene to dispose of it.”

Mr Maitland asked Sheriff William Summers to give Fraser a community-based order, but he instead jailed her for 15 months.

Mr Summers said: “The charge you have pled guilty to is breach of the peace – but not a typical one.

“The breach involves you moving Aaron’s body to an open area where schoolchildren pass. This is a profoundly troubling offence.

“The way you treated his body was utterly despicable.

“By injecting him with naxalone and denying him medical treatment, you prevented any meaningful forensic enquiry.

“Your actions have upset many people, including Aaron’s family, the woman who found his body – and, but for the actions of the two workmen, there would have been more distress to schoolchildren walking in the area.

“You have shown little empathy.

“It is part of our human make up that we treat the bodies of our loved ones with compassion and respect. Your behaviour was the antithesis of this.”

Outside court, Aaron’s sister Nikita, 25, said: “I’m glad she’s got some jail time – I was hoping for more, but I’m pleased.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

“I still don’t think Fraser is remorseful.

“I’ve always said that, if she’d phoned an ambulance, I could have forgiven her.

“I want Aaron to be remembered as a loveable rogue who was liked by many people.”

Nikita said she will continue campaigning to make moving a body and not reporting a death specific offences in Scotland.

More than 6,000 people have signed her petition, which you can see here.