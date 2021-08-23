Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

‘I hate cancer and everything it does’: Skye boxer aims to land knockout blow against illness

By David Mackay
23/08/2021, 8:34 pm
Ryan Hunter training ahead of the Aberdeen bout. Photo: Cancer Research UK
Ryan Hunter training ahead of the Aberdeen bout. Photo: Cancer Research UK

A Skye boxer is taking part in a boxing event in Aberdeen to try and land a knockout blow against cancer.

Ryan Hunter, from Portree, will step into the ring on his birthday in the Granite City next month.

The 22-year-old has made it his life’s mission to fight cancer after his younger brother nearly died from the illness.

Brother’s diagnosis inspires mission

Mr Hunter’s family was devastated when his younger brother Brad was diagnosed with cancer when he was just three years old.

The youngster eventually survived following treatment from medics and support from his family.

However, the experience had a life-long effect on Mr Hunter, who has since vowed to do all he can to help families facing similar battles.

Ryan Hunter hopes to land a blow against cancer in the bout. Photo: Cancer Research UK. 

Fighters have already raised £6,800 for Cancer Research UK ahead of the Ultra White Collar Boxing’s Aberdeen event on September 25, which will be held in the Beach Ballroom.

Mr Hunter said: “Cancer is something that affects most of us at some point in our lives.  Every two minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer.

“When I was very young, Brad, my three-year-old brother nearly died of cancer.  I stayed with my nana while my parents and brother essentially lived in the hospital.

“Fortunately, Brad survived and he’s fine now – but, from then on, I hated cancer and everything it does to families.

“I’ve always loved boxing – so getting the chance to have fun and strike a blow against cancer is something I’m really enjoying.”

Struggles of boxing on Skye

Mr Hunter has faced struggles preparing for the event.

The lack of facilities on Skye has led to long trips for training, which takes place in either Aberdeen or Inverness.

Ryan Hunter is fighting a lack of training facilities on Skye. Photo: Cancer Research UK

He said: “I travel to Aberdeen every week at my own expensive for training.

“There just aren’t any training facilities on Skye at all.  If I want to spar with others, the nearest place would be Inverness.

“I know other people would also love better boxing opportunities on the island.  However, I’ve had immense support from Paul Lynch in Kyle.  He runs fitness studio, Highland Strength, and has helped me with regular training.”

Tickets for the September 25 event in Aberdeen can be bought here. Donations to support Mr Hunter can be made here.