‘I hate cancer and everything it does’: Skye boxer aims to land knockout blow against illness

A Skye boxer is taking part in a boxing event in Aberdeen to try and land a knockout blow against cancer.

Ryan Hunter, from Portree, will step into the ring on his birthday in the Granite City next month.

The 22-year-old has made it his life’s mission to fight cancer after his younger brother nearly died from the illness.

Brother’s diagnosis inspires mission

Mr Hunter’s family was devastated when his younger brother Brad was diagnosed with cancer when he was just three years old.

The youngster eventually survived following treatment from medics and support from his family.

However, the experience had a life-long effect on Mr Hunter, who has since vowed to do all he can to help families facing similar battles.

Fighters have already raised £6,800 for Cancer Research UK ahead of the Ultra White Collar Boxing’s Aberdeen event on September 25, which will be held in the Beach Ballroom.

Mr Hunter said: “Cancer is something that affects most of us at some point in our lives. Every two minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer.

“When I was very young, Brad, my three-year-old brother nearly died of cancer. I stayed with my nana while my parents and brother essentially lived in the hospital.

“Fortunately, Brad survived and he’s fine now – but, from then on, I hated cancer and everything it does to families.

“I’ve always loved boxing – so getting the chance to have fun and strike a blow against cancer is something I’m really enjoying.”

Struggles of boxing on Skye

Mr Hunter has faced struggles preparing for the event.

The lack of facilities on Skye has led to long trips for training, which takes place in either Aberdeen or Inverness.

He said: “I travel to Aberdeen every week at my own expensive for training.

“There just aren’t any training facilities on Skye at all. If I want to spar with others, the nearest place would be Inverness.

“I know other people would also love better boxing opportunities on the island. However, I’ve had immense support from Paul Lynch in Kyle. He runs fitness studio, Highland Strength, and has helped me with regular training.”

Tickets for the September 25 event in Aberdeen can be bought here. Donations to support Mr Hunter can be made here.