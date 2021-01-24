‘I feel heartbroken and hurt’: Family plea following appeal for Aberdeen man last seen three days ago

The sister of a missing Aberdeen man has taken to social media pleading for her brother’s safe return after disappearing on Thursday.

A police appeal has been launched into the whereabouts of John Macleod after he was reported missing from King Street in the Seaton area of the city.

Wearing a grey jacket with white fur hood, grey stripped beanie and blue jeans, he was last seen heading in the Torry direction around 9.30pm on Thursday, January 21.

The 55-year-old has been described as 5ft 6in, slim build, with grey hair.

MISSING PERSON – JOHN MACLEOD – ABERDEENOfficers in Aberdeen are appealing for information to help find 55-year-old… Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, January 23, 2021

Sergeant Richard Arton said: “We are keen to trace John to ensure his wellbeing and are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”

Eilidh Macleod, sister of John, is encouraging others to share the appeal.

A Facebook post read: “Prayers for my brother John please help and share I feel heart broken and hurt.”

Information can be passed to the police by calling 101.