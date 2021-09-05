‘I didn’t recognise the uniform’: Man’s poor excuse for attacking police officers

A man who assaulted two cops during a flat search said he did so because “I didn’t recognise the uniform”.

The officers, wearing Police Scotland hi-vis vests and police-emblazoned caps, had just broken down the door of a flat and were confronted by an intoxicated Jordan King.

King, 21, assumed he had to “protect his girlfriend’s property” and assaulted two of the police officers.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard police had visited the flat in Aberdeen’s Marquis Road in the hope of tracing people they needed to speak to in relation to a robbery.

After his arrest, on December 12 2019, King told police: “I’m sorry. I didn’t recognise the uniform.”

‘Lashed out at officers’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said: “Due to the reason police had been called there they forced entry but were immediately confronted by the accused in the hallway.

“He lashed out and kicked two officers. He was restained on the sofa where he continued to lash out, and kick and punch constables.”

During the struggle one officer got his fingers caught in a handcuff – requiring a hospital visit.

Miss Kerr added: “They got a handcuff onto one of his wrists before he kicked out.

“The police officer got fingers stuck in the handcuff and had to go to the hospital for treatment to nerve and tendon damage to his left hand.”

The people that police were originally searching for were not within the house.

‘I didn’t recognise the uniform’

Defence agent Jennifer Pritchard told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “It’s a strange set of circumstances. Mr King had consumed alcohol.

“He heard the door being kicked in and accepts there were hi-vis vests and some people were wearing caps. He reacted in an attempt to protect his then girlfriend’s property.

“He told police ‘I am sorry, I didn’t recognise the uniform. I thought it was somebody coming into my girlfriend’s flat.’

“It was completely out of character for him.”

She said he has now “turned his life around” and added: “My client was 19 at the time and socialising with a group of friends who were not a good influence on him.

“He had stopped taking his bipolar medication. He is no longer with his girlfriend and is hoping to start a college course.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told King, of Stockethill Square, his behaviour was “pretty appalling” and ordered him to pay £250 compensation to the injured officer and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

