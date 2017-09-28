Judy Murray: I am delighted to support project which makes tennis more accessible in North-east

Renowned tennis coach Judy Murray today told of her delight in helping bring about a £15 million transformation of a North-east sports centre.

As revealed in yesterday’s Evening Express, the mother of tennis stars Andy and Jamie has thrown her weight behind proposals to expand the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie, and has said she wants tennis to well and truly take off in the region.

Speaking to the Evening Express, Judy, 58, described how she first learned of the project in 2015 when the centre’s director Graeme Hay invited her to be the guest speaker at a fundraising lunch for Inverurie Locos.

She said: “At that point, it was just an idea, rather than a concrete plan, but it was something I was very interested in supporting. Tennis is my passion and there hasn’t really been a centre in Aberdeenshire for about 20 years, so this project presents a great opportunity to change that.

“The sport has really grown in the last 10 years in Scotland, partly due to the success of Andy and Jamie, and I am delighted to be supporting a project which will make tennis more accessible to people.”

The Inverurie Sports Development Project said the transformed centre would include a three-court indoor tennis arena and another all-weather pitch with grass facilities for a range of sports.

Judy added: “In my career I have been fortunate to travel around the world seeing many centres like this one.

“As the plans have developed, I have advised the centre on the right surface, the right lighting, the size of run-off areas and things like the positioning of practice courts.”

Judy has also been giving the centre’s volunteers tips on funding avenues.

“Through my work, I’m aware of potential funding streams such as Tennis Scotland and SportScotland, and I’ve provided the centre with advice on where to apply and how,” said the former captain of Great Britain’s Fed Cup team.

She added: “Unsurprisingly, because of the lack of facilities in Aberdeenshire, there is also a shortage of coaches in the area.

“Through my work with Tennis on the Road (a programme to teach parents, teachers, coaches and students advice on how to run fun, simple tennis sessions) I have been able to provide the centre with advice on how to recruit coaches once it is open.”