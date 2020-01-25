Aberdeen hydrogen bus trial at its ‘natural end’

Aberdeen’s hydrogen buses have been taken off the road, marking the end of the first phase of the programme.

The demonstration project, funded by the EU, was launched five years ago.

The 10 vehicles were operated by First Aberdeen and Stagecoach over the course of the scheme, which was launched in a bid to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

It included the UK’s first hydrogen production and bus refuelling station at Kittybrewster, and last year, councillors spoke of plans to create a “hydrogen valley” in the city.

The ground-breaking scheme, which attracted delegations from all over the world, has been hailed a success by Aberdeen City Council’s hydrogen spokesman Philip Bell.

He said: “The hydrogen bus project is a crucial part of demonstrating energy transition, the net zero journey and bringing our CO2 emissions in the city down.

“The project was phenomenally successful and has given Aberdeen a mature platform seen by the world.

“First Bus will operate the new fleet of next generation 15 double-decker buses later this year. These will be the first hydrogen-fuelled double-decker buses in the world.”

The buses will undergo general maintenance ahead of the rollout of phase two later this year.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The project has exceeded its objectives and driven more miles in commercial operation than any other hydrogen fuel cell bus project to date in Europe.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with First Aberdeen to deliver an exciting second phase of the project, which will see a world’s first in 15 zero-emission double-decker hydrogen buses, coming to the city later this year.”

First Aberdeen operations director David Phillips said: “The first phase of the Hydrogen Project has come to its natural end and we have taken learnings from that project forward into the next one.

“We are now fully engaged and working in partnership with Aberdeen City to deliver an exciting second phase of the project.”

Stagecoach declined to comment.