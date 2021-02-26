Plan for hydrogen bikes in Aberdeen put out to tender

Plans to bring hydrogen bikes for use in Aberdeen have been put in motion.

Aberdeen City Council is looking to bring new hydrogen-powered cargo bikes for the city, which it says is part of its plans to lower emissions.

The bikes are being developed through a European project called Fuel Cell Cargo Pedelecs.

Now, a contract for six ecargo bikes has been submitted on Public Contracts Scotland to be modified with hydrogen fuel cell subsystems as part of the development project.

The programme, financed by Interreg VB North West Europe, came into being after it was observed that 75% of Europeans live in cities and suffer from air and noise pollution and traffic jams.

It was noticed that due to the expanding e-commerce industry, goods are now frequently delivered to people’s homes in last mile delivery, as more frequent but smaller parcels are replacing typical transport from factories to shopping centre.

It’s hoped that hydrogen bikes can provide an emission free way of travelling.

The measures are part of the council’s commitment to becoming a net-zero city, with Aberdeen one of 11 partners participating in the initiative.

The contract notice will be advertised until March 8.

Aberdeen City Council hydrogen spokesperson Councillor Philip Bell said: “The bikes are being developed through a European project we’re involved in, Fuel Cell Cargo Pedelecs, with aim of the project to develop prototype solutions for a hydrogen powered cargo bike.

“As with all hydrogen transport projects, these bikes will reduce air and noise emissions in the city centre and aid with last mile delivery solutions in the city centre.

“Aberdeen is Europe’s pioneering hydrogen city and through the work of Aberdeen City Council, the city has developed a cluster of hydrogen activity including the launch of the world’s first hydrogen double decker buses on city streets last month.”

It follows after Aberdeen City Council paired with First Bus this year to bring new hydrogen powered double deckers to the city – a world first.

A Council Energy and Climate Routemap was also approved last May, which aims to reduce emissions and help the council adapt to climate change.