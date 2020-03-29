Hut demolished after helping generations of north-east Guides and Scouts

A hut that provided shelter to generations of north-east Guides and Scouts is being demolished to make way for a new facility.

Braemar Sheiling closed its doors last September after playing host for groups of explorers in the Cairngorms for more than 60 years.

The building is to be replaced with a new accommodation block and Girlguiding Kincardine and Deeside have launched a fundraiser for the scheme.

They have set a target of £650,000 to make it a reality.

It would offer two rooms with 12 beds for up to 24 youngsters as well as two additional bedrooms.

County Commissioner Sue Thomson said: “Members of youth groups gain much from weekend trips as they not only gain life skills but share experiences through fun, challenges and adventure that will help them achieve their full potential.”

For more visit paypal.com/gb/fundraiser/charity/3863507