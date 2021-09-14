Huntly’s John Henderson cheered by hundreds as he returns home as World Cup champion

Hundreds gathered in Huntly tonight to greet local darts star John Henderson as he set foot in his hometown as a World Cup champion for the first time.

Families, friends and fans packed the town’s square to welcome “Hendo the Highlander” with cheers – proudly waving the Scottish flag across the Aberdeenshire town.

A late call-up to represent his country after Gary Anderson opted against travelling to Germany, John Henderson landed the biggest success of his career by teaming up with Peter Wright to win the World Cup of Darts for Scotland.