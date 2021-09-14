Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Huntly’s John Henderson cheered by hundreds as he returns home as World Cup champion

By Denny Andonova
14/09/2021, 8:32 pm Updated: 14/09/2021, 9:37 pm
John Henderson cheered by locals as he returned home in Huntly as World Cup champion.
John Henderson arrived home at the Square in Huntly, where he was greeted by hundreds of locals. Photo by JaspeImage.

Hundreds gathered in Huntly tonight to greet local darts star John Henderson as he set foot in his hometown as a World Cup champion for the first time.

Families, friends and fans packed the town’s square to welcome “Hendo the Highlander” with cheers – proudly waving the Scottish flag across the Aberdeenshire town.

A late call-up to represent his country after Gary Anderson opted against travelling to Germany, John Henderson landed the biggest success of his career by teaming up with Peter Wright to win the World Cup of Darts for Scotland.

Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.
Subscribe