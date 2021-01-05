Huntly Arms Hotel: Campaigners continue study to save historic hotel despite potential sale of site

Campaigners behind a bid to save an under-threat Deeside hotel are continuing on with their study – despite the building potentially already being bought.

The Huntly Arms Regenerations Project (HARP) was formed to bring the iconic Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne back to life for the community.

It shut in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, shortly after being put up for sale by owners Talash Hotels.

The group launched an online survey in October to ask the public what they would like to see done with the hotel.

To promote this, the group created flyers and posters urging people to take part.

Harp also hosted stalls at the Farmer’s Market in Aboyne to raise awareness of their campaign to save the Huntly Arms.

So far, the study has had more than 500 responses, with the universal opinion being that it should be kept as a hotel.

However, the Huntly Arms was due to be sold at auction on November 17.

It was withdrawn the day before having been sold subject to a final agreement.

Plans to save the Huntly Arms continue

Despite this, the campaigners are carrying on with their plans to make sure the historic building remains a community asset.

Alan Elmslie, of the Mid Deeside Community Trust, is involved with the project and revealed that they would be keen to work with the potential buyers.

He said: “Irrespective of the potential sale Mid Deeside Community Trust and the project team have decided to continue with the Viability Study as it will offer invaluable information on the views of the local community on any potential redevelopment.

“Being in possession of a completed study places us in a good position to respond to any future planning applications that may be made.

“In addition, the study will provide a basis for working with any potential purchaser to achieve a viable profitable venture.”

What the public wants with the Huntly Arms

Their study showed that the universal opinion of local people was to keep the Huntly Arms as a hotel with 20 to 25 rooms, with a good quality bistro for day time and evening meals.

Other options put forward included comfortable self-catering accommodation for walkers, cycling and visiting tradesmen.

The idea of a couple of midmarket rental apartments also came up along with discreet hook-ups for tourists in campervans.

Using the hotel as a permanent extension of the popular Aboyne’s Farmer’s Market but indoors also proved a popular idea.

A stopping place has existed on the site of the Huntly Arms Hotel since 1432, with the building getting its current name in 1882.

Over the centuries, it has hosted figures from two Jacobite rebellions, as well as Queen Victoria.

You can take part in the survey here.

Opinion

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Peter Argyle has been supporting the campaign since the start.

He said: “The Huntly Arms Hotel is not only a very important part of the heritage of Aboyne but is also a vitally important part of its economy – or should be.

“Sadly the hotel has seen many years of under-investment by a number of different owners, leading to a gradual decay, loss of reputation and some pretty grim reading on social media.

“All this despite the great efforts made by local staff to maintain the hotel as an attractive venue.

“News that the hotel was back on the market was seen as an opportunity for the community to attempt a purchase for the benefit of the entire area.

“It is a hugely ambitious project, not only to raise the funds to purchase the building but also to raise the very significant capital required to restore the building and the business.

“There is uncertainty over its present status; it is not yet known whether it has been bought or who the possible purchaser might be.

“We know it was withdrawn from auction. Despite the uncertainty the community group is continuing to work on the project with the same determination shown from the outset.

“I wish them every success and will continue to support them in any way I can.”