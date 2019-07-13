North-east council’s hunt to support trainees

A north-east council is encouraging local businesses to support the expansion of foundation apprenticeships.

Aberdeenshire Council wants to recruit computer science companies which could benefit from the help of pupils leaving secondary school.

There is no cost for the scheme.

The push for foundation apprentices is not limited to computing; childcare and engineering are also required, with mentoring opportunities also available.

Aberdeenshire Council director of education and child services, Laurence Findlay, said: “The apprentices we’d like to match into companies to support their Foundation Apprenticeship this year are all studying IT Software at the same level as Higher.

“During their theory work in school, they will cover app design, web design and software development.”