Hunt on to find north-east’s most talented tradespeople

The hunt is on again this year to find the north-east’s most talented tradespeople.

The Trades Awards has been launched and businesses across the region are being urged to enter.

Sponsored by Stewart Milne Group for the sixth year running, 14 awards are up for grabs at the prestigious event which is run by marketing agency Mearns & Gill.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “The 2019 Trades Awards are open for applications, with a deadline of Monday February 25 2019.

“The Trades Awards, which are once again kindly sponsored by Stewart Milne Group, is the largest trades and construction awards ceremony in the north-east, and continues to be the only event of its kind in Scotland.

“With 14 award categories, covering a wide range of business types and sizes, the Trades Awards are open to all trades and construction professionals and businesses across the north-east.”

The awards bash will take place next year with interested parties being invited along to a launch event on January 17 at Trinity Hall.

The spokeswoman added: “This event is the perfect opportunity for people to meet with judges, sponsors and previous winners and ask them about their own experiences of the Trades Awards.”

Applications to enter an award category can be made at www.tradesawards.com