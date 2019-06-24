Hunt is on to find family to launch new Aberdeen Monopoly

The makers of a new board game focusing on the north-east have started the hunt to find someone to launch it.

Winning Moves UK is producing an Aberdeen version of Monopoly which is set to hit the shelves later this year.

It is set to feature a range of local landmarks and organisations, with the charity Befriend a Child already announced as the first square.

Marischal College is also likely to feature, as well as Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium.

A number of unique locally-themed tokens will take the place of the usual Monopoly favourites such as the car, dog and boot.

The game will be officially unveiled on October 15 – and the makers are aiming to find a north-east person or family to help launch it.

To be in with a chance of being named an Aberdeen Monopoly VIP, those interested should get in touch with Winning Moves telling them why they love the Granite City.

The entries can be anything from poems to pictures and videos.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The company’s custom games executive Jennifer Lau said: “We are totally open-minded as to the form the entries should take.

“The most inventive and creative entry will win.”

The winners will receive the very first copy of the game to roll off the presses.

Bosses at Winning Moves hope the launch of the popular game will spark a “day of celebration” in the north-east.

Monopoly promoter Graham Barnes said: “The game will be officially launched at 10am on Tuesday October 15 and we are hoping it will mark the start of a day of celebration in Aberdeen.

“Mr Monopoly will be going round the city visiting prominent landmarks and posing for selfies.

“We are thrilled that we now have a scheduled launch date for the game. We have had enormous advance orders from retailers as well as on Amazon.

“Aberdeen has a profile all over the world as a result of expats and tourists, and we are hopeful this version of the game will do well.”

To be in with a chance of becoming the VIP, email VIP@6starpr.co.uk.