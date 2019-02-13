Hunt for youths after fire started at Aberdeen playpark

A probe has been launched after fireraisers struck at a newly refurbished Aberdeen park.

The play area at Cruickshank Crescent in Bucksburn was targeted by youths.

Police are now appealing for information over the incident which took place just before 9.30pm on Monday, and caused damage to a small area of ground.

Fire officers were called to the scene after rubbish was set alight.

The park, which was recently revamped as part of Aberdeen City Council’s commitment to replace equipment in green spaces across the city, received minimal damage in the incident.

A public consultation into the project was held in September last year, with equipment installed before winter weather set in.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.24pm.

“We mobilised one appliance.

“There was some rubbish that was on fire. The police were also there and we got the stop message in at 9.39pm.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

She added: “We got the call at 9.25pm after reports youths were setting fire to the playpark at Cruickshank Crescent.

“Inquiries are still ongoing at this time.

“Anyone with information is welcome to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4064 of February 11.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Neil MacGregor, who represents the Bucksburn area, said: “It is always sad when disaffected youth destroy things provided through public funds.

“Perhaps bored youngsters get enjoyment from the achievement of wrecking something but their energies would be better employed in a constructive way.

“There are clubs they could join and skills they could acquire so that they can achieve things of which they can be proud,” he added.

PC Ewan Gibbs said: “Officers are appealing for information following a wilful fireraising to a public playpark at Cruickshank Crescent in Bucksburn at around 9.20pm on Monday.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.”