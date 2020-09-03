Hunt for two men after break-ins at north-east businesses

Police are hunting two men in connection with a pair of overnight break-ins in Moray.

Two businesses in the region were broken into during the night, with the incidents potentially linked.

Harbro Farm Shop on Edgar Road in Elgin was broken into at about 11.50pm last night.

The shop was closed until 2pm today while police investigated the crime.

UPDATE – The police have finished gathering evidence and our Elgin store will be back up and running by 2pm today.

Officers also received a call at around 8.20am this morning reporting a break-in to Mackenzie and Cruickshank garden centre in the Greshop Road area of Forres, which appears to have taken place sometime during the night.

At least two men are believed to be involved, both described as being in their early 20s.

One was wearing beige or grey trousers, a light-coloured zip-up hooded top, black gloves, white trainers and a light-coloured baseball cap.

The second man was wearing a light-coloured hooded top, dark trousers, light-coloured trainers and a light-coloured baseball cap.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, from Aberdeen CID, said: “At this time, it is unclear if these two incidents are linked, however, given the timing and locations we are keeping an open mind.

“We are asking for anyone with any potential information to please come forward. We are especially interested in hearing from anyone who may have potential CCTV or have been driving past these areas and have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3783 of 2 September.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.