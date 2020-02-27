Hunt for raiders after Aberdeen bookmaker targeted

Police are investigating after an Aberdeen bookmaker was targeted by raiders.

The Ladbrokes outlet on South Esplanade East was broken into last night – with staff making the discovery when they turned up for work this morning.

The shop remained closed today and is likely to do so again tomorrow while officers carry out inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently investigating a housebreaking at Ladbrokes in South Esplanade East, Aberdeen.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0656 of February 27.