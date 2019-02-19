Hunt for missing north-east woman Winifred, 79

Police and coastguard teams are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman today with “growing concern” for her safety.

Winifred Russell was last seen at around 7pm yesterday when she was dropped off at her home address in Stonehaven.

She is described as 5ft 2in, of stocky build, wears glasses and has shoulder-length grey/white hair.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, navy trousers, cream shoes and a brown beanie hat.

Teams have been searching the Stonehaven area today.

If anyone has seen a woman matching this description they are asked to contact police quoting incident 20190218-3776.