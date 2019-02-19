Tuesday, February 19th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Hunt for missing north-east woman Winifred, 79

by Adele Merson
19/02/2019, 6:18 am Updated: 19/02/2019, 6:22 am
Winifred Russell.
Winifred Russell.
Send us a story

Police and coastguard teams are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman today with “growing concern” for her safety.

Winifred Russell was last seen at around 7pm yesterday when she was dropped off at her home address in Stonehaven.

She is described as 5ft 2in, of stocky build, wears glasses and has shoulder-length grey/white hair.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, navy trousers, cream shoes and a brown beanie hat.

Teams have been searching the Stonehaven area today.

If anyone has seen a woman matching this description they are asked to contact police quoting incident 20190218-3776.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel