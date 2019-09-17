Hunt after dog disappears in north-east on 700-mile trip across country

A search has been launched for a dog that went missing on a 700-mile journey to her new home.

Five-year-old collie Mootie escaped while being transported from her old home in Shetland to her new owner in Cheltenham.

Annette Dean had been booked to transport her on the last stage of her long journey from Newtonhill to the Gloucestershire town.

But Mootie escaped from her garden, where she was staying overnight on August 28, and has not been seen since.

Annette, 41, the owner of an equine transport service, said she was concerned for the welfare of the missing dog.

The collie was moving home because her owner was ill and needed to go into hospital.

She said: “I picked her up at 8.30am that morning from the ferry and she was meant to stay with me for one night before I drove her down to her new owner.

“She was outside in the garden all day and my daughter was outside watching her when she just very quickly got under the fence.

“I’m worried someone has seen her and not known who to contact.

“We are continuing to search for her but there’s been no sightings so far.”

Mootie was last seen in fields at Cranhill, close to Annette’s home, at 8.30pm on August 28 and was running towards the cliffs.

Annette said search parties had been busy looking for the dog since she disappeared.

She is described as white with black markings on her face.

Missing dog posters have since been handed out to veterinary practices in the area, as well as to businesses and Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Aberdeen.

The poster states that Mootie will be unsure of her whereabouts because she is not familiar with the area.

Annette has also been in contact with a local dog warden and Police Scotland.

She added: “It has been more than two weeks now and no one has stopped looking.

“I think everyone just wants to see her safe at this point.”

Several organisations are helping out with the search, including the Lost Dog Trapping Team, Collie Alert UK and Harvey’s Army North.

Annette said: “Everyone has been helpful and we have got help from organisations on social media trying to spread the word.”

Anyone with any information on missing Mootie can contact Annette on 07816 062030 or 07730 355549.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Harvey’s Army North rescue charity on 07833 727975.