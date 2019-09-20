Hunt for masked raider after armed robbery bid at Aberdeen store

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a masked raider attempted to rob an Aberdeen shop.

In the incident the man, wearing a balaclava, “presented a weapon” at staff in the Spar on Kincorth’s Provost Watt Drive at around 10pm last night.

Workers were left uninjured but shaken.

It’s understood the man is in his 20s and from the local area.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, of Ellon CID, said: “We are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Provost Watt Drive area around the time of the incident.

“The man responsible is believed to be in his early 20s and from the local area.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 4229 of 19 September, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”