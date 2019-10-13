Hunt for man who asked for help at Aberdeen hospital then disappeared

Police have today launched an appeal to trace a man who asked for help at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary then disappeared.

The man, who drove towards the entrance of the hospital at about 8.40am today, got out his car to seek assistance and was directed to the nearby accident and emergency department.

Police say he never attended, however, and now they want to ensure he is safe.

The dark grey coloured Mini was last seen driving off towards Ashgrove Road.

Officers are concerned for the person as it was not clear if he or the passenger in the car required assistance.

He was described as around 5ft 6inches, with a medium build and beard. He was wearing black tracksuit trousers, white trainers and a light grey coloured top.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage to help to locate the vehicle and the occupants. .

Sergeant Michael Loughhead said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the grounds of the hospital around the time of the incident to contact us with any information you have, even if you think it’s not important, please pass it on.

“We just want to establish that he and his passenger are safe and well and do not require medical assistance.

“I would also ask motorists and members of the public out with the hospital grounds to think back and consider if they saw this car or saw the man in the car.

“If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 1279 of October 13.