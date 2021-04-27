Hunt for man who abandoned seven cockerels in Aberdeen woods

Seven cockerels have been abandoned in Aberdeen woods in two separate incidents.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the birds were left in the woods beside Cedar Avenue in Stoneywood.

They believe the same man is responsible for both incidents.

The charity first rescued three cockerels on March 25, and then was called out again to the same woods to save a further four a month later.

A middle-aged man was seen in March leaving the roosters in the woods and drove a silver estate car.

Appeal for information

Cockerels are hard to rehome because they have to be separated from each other due to their aggressive tendencies.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie thanked the public for their assistance in rescuing the roosters.

She said: “We do believe that the same person could be responsible for dumping the cockerels.

“The caller in March saw a man leaving the roosters in the woods. He was middle-aged and driving a silver estate car.

More animal stories

“We were very kindly assisted by members of the public during both of these rescues and we are very thankful to them for their help.

“Unfortunately cockerels are not an in-demand pet and can be hard to rehome. They can find being in a rehoming centre stressful.

“They have specialist needs and cannot be rehomed with other cockerels due to aggressive tendencies. You can only rehome one rooster with a group of females.

“If anyone has any information on either of these incidents or finds an abandoned animal then they should contact our animal helpline 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or even for life.