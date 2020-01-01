Hunt for man missing from north-east town

Police have launched an appeal to find a man missing from a north-east town.

Antony Rodgers, 57, was last seen at his home in Elgin at 7.20pm yesterday.

Officers say they have concerns for his wellbeing.

Antony is described as being 5ft 11ins, of medium build and with a distinctive scar on the left of his jaw.

He may also be using a Muddyfox bicycle.

Police said in a statement: “If you can assist with any information which will aid in tracing Antony please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 0470 of January 1.”