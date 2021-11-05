Hunt for five men involved in disturbance on residential Aberdeen street

Around five men were reportedly involved in a disturbance on a residential street in Aberdeen on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the Gairsay Drive area at around 10.30pm on Thursday November 4.

The men involved were described as being white and in their 40s.

They were also all believed to be wearing dark clothing.

Appeal for information

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time for more information about the disturbance.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 4058 of November 4.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111