Hunt for fake cop after raid on Aberdeen home

Residents spoke of their shock after a thief impersonating a police officer raided an Aberdeen home in a “cruel and callous” crime.

The criminal told the vulnerable homeowner on Devanha Terrace he was a plain-clothed police officer to gain entry to the property.

When he got inside he stole personal items from the person before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Tuesday, and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Officers have also requested anyone with CCTV footage from the area to hand it in.

Yesterday, shocked residents labelled the crime “very unusual” for the street, which is known for being quiet.

One woman, who did not want to be named, has lived on Devanha Terrace for 36 years and said she has witnessed very few crimes in that time.

She said: “I imagine this would have been a terrifying incident for the poor person involved.

“This is a very crime-free neighbourhood and in my time here there has never been many crimes.

“This is the first one for a long while and I am going to keep my doors locked from now on.”

And resident William Mitchell added: “It’s not good to see something like this happen as this is a fairly safe area.

“I’ve not heard from police yet about this but will make sure to keep an eye out.”

A resident in nearby Ferryhill Place said: “It is very unusual for a crime like this around here but as you can imagine this is a fairly well-off area so it may attract thieves.

“However, that does not excuse an awful crime like this.”

Torry/Ferryhill councillor Audrey Nicoll said: “This type of crime is very unusual in this area and is particularly traumatising for a vulnerable person.

“This man was obviously convincing and engaging in their behaviour which adds more concern to the incident.

“Residents should feel comfortable engaging with people at their door and if they don’t, should report their concerns to the police.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area, or may have dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them immediately.

Detective Sergeant William Murdoch, of Aberdeen CID, said: “This is a particularly cruel and callous crime, targeted on a vulnerable member of our community.

“I would request anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, or has private CCTV that may be able to assist with our inquiries, to get in touch immediately.

“Or if you have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please let us know.

“I would also like to inform our communities of the importance of reminding elderly or vulnerable members of their family to check and confirm callers to their address.”