Hunt for cuddling couple snapped at north-east beauty spot

A search has been launched for a cuddling couple who were snapped by accident at a north-east beauty spot.

The romantic pair were spotted at the cliffs just down from New Slains Castle at 3pm today and captured in a close moment by Aberdeen artist Megan Archibald.

Megan, 23, was on a hike around the area where she was taking pictures of the cliffs and unbeknown to her she took a photo of the couple by accident.

Now, she wants to track the pair down and gift them the picture.

She said: ” I recently lost a friend so I went out hiking since lockdown lifted a little today to clear my head and I took the camera with me as I’m a graduate from Grays (art school) so I thought some photo taking might cheer me up.

“I paint the north east coast so I take lots of cliff photos for reference.

“I didn’t notice I’d caught their embrace until I got home and I thought it was so sweet, I thought it might make them happy to have it.”

The woman had long hair with a green and yellow patterned shirt and the man was wearing a pale blue/grey T-shirt and jeans and they were looking out to see in the cliff just down from New Slains Castle.

Megan, who is a painter and technician, added: “They reminded me of me and my fiancé when I saw them whilst going through my photographs so I decided to try find them.”

Do you know this couple and can you help us find them? Please get in touch with Megan or email ee.news@ajl.co.uk.