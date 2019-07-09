Hunt for Audi after north-east girl, 15, knocked down in hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl was struck by a car on a north-east road.

The incident – which involved a small, dark-coloured car, believed to be an Audi – occurred just after the teenager got off a bus on the A947 Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum Road near Hillbrae Way, Newmachar, at around 11pm last night.

The vehicle, with two males inside, initially stopped, however they left the scene soon after without speaking to the girl, driving off towards Aberdeen.

Road Policing Sergeant Andy Ramsay said: “The girl was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment and thankfully has sustained only minor injuries.

“It goes without saying though that the outcome of this completely reckless act could have been much worse.

“It is crucial we identify this small, dark-coloured vehicle and extensive inquiries are ongoing in the Newmachar area including reviewing private and public CCTV.

“Do you have CCTV footage of the A947 into Aberdeen and haven’t yet spoken to police? If you have information please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 4834 of July 8.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous.”