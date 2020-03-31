Coronavirus: Hundreds utilise north-east cancer support line

A support line set up for people affected by cancer in the north-east during the coronavirus pandemic has seen a huge uptake.

CLAN Cancer Support established a one-to-one telephone support line across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray after temporarily closing its centres due to the virus outbreak.

And after its first week, the service had already supported more than 500 people, including those who have a cancer diagnosis, their spouses and relatives and those who are recently bereaved.

The phone support is based in Aberdeen, Banchory, Crimond, Elgin, Inverurie, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

Support teams help to provide emotional support and professional counselling services over the phone and by e-mail as well as offering signposting advice to other agencies who are able to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

Iona Mitchell, CLAN’s head of services, said: “We are pleased that our team is able to continue to offer our vital support services in the community as we know this is an extremely difficult time for those affected by a cancer diagnosis.

“People undergoing treatment for cancer are particularly vulnerable, and whilst self-isolating is a worrying and lonely time for everyone, those with a cancer diagnosis can find it very challenging.

“A phone call or e-mail conversation with the friendly and knowledgeable team at CLAN can make a huge difference and our clients have been extremely grateful for the support we can offer.

“The team at CLAN is also working hard to add information and resources to our website and social media channels to ensure we can reach as many people as possible who would normally drop-in to our centres across the north-east.”

The Aberdeen support line number is 01224 647000, Inverurie’s 01467 624687, north Aberdeenshire’s 01779 487176, Deeside’s 07720 737497 and Moray’s 01343 544132.

