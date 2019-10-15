Hundreds to take part in Aberdeen’s Twilight Walk in aid of Brain Tumour Charity

More than 350 people are expected to take part in aTwilight Walk in Aberdeen in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity.

Supporters will set off from the city’s Duthie Park at 3pm on Sunday November 3 and complete a 10km route along the Old Deeside railway line, before returning to the starting point.

Shona Richardson, the charity’s community fundraiser for east Scotland, said: “There has been a terrific response so far from people keen to participate in the north-east’s first Twilight Walk and we’re appealing for more mums, dads, grandparents, neighbours, friends and well-wishers to sign up.

“The families of little ones who lost their fight to this terrible disease are showing incredible courage to stand up and raise awareness of the need for more funding for research. This is a very positive opportunity for people to show we’re all in this together.”