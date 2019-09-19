Hundreds to run Union Street dressed as Santa to raise cash for charity

Hundreds of people will take to the streets dressed as Father Christmas to raise cash for a north-east charity.

The Charlie House Fun Run will take place on Sunday November 24 alongside the annual festive lights switch-on parade on Union Street.

Locals are invited to run down the full length of the thoroughfare dressed in Santa’s traditional red and white outfit.

Entrants must be over the age of 16 and anyone younger must have entries submitted by a parent or guardian.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “This fun and festive event will set the scene for the annual Christmas light switch-on, which will take place straight after the run.

“This supports our mission as a charity to offer activities and support services to babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life- limiting conditions, and their families, here in the north-east.”

For more information visit charliehouse.org.uk