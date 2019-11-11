Hundreds take part in consultation over plans to remove Aberdeen bus gate

More than 450 households have responded to a consultation into the potential removal of a bus gate.

Scotia Homes has launched a preliminary consultation into the potential removal of the Dubford bus gate, which runs between Dubford Road and Shielhill Avenue.

It has said that circumstances in the area have changed since the gate was included in planning framework back in 2012, such as the completion of the AWPR.

A special meeting of the Bridge of Don Community Council will be held on Wednesday.

It was originally thought that a representative from the housebuilder would attend the event; however, the firm has said it will not be there, in order to ensure that all homes have the same level of consultation so that it does not prejudice the responses.

A statement from Scotia Homes said: “Given that we have received formal feedback from more than 450 householder addresses covered by the consultation to date, it is important to ensure we retain the same consistency around available information to the remaining respondents and must await the closure of the consultation period (November 18) prior to any future meetings with the community and council.

“This is a preliminary consultation being facilitated by Scotia Homes which does not constitute or initiate any formal processes or decisions in respect to the bus gate’s future operation at this stage, as it remains a wholly controlled and owner Aberdeen City Council infrastructure asset.”

The gate was initially created in order to stop the route being used as a rat run.

Scotia Homes also hopes that it will make retail units in the area more attractive to businesses if the area is opened up to through traffic.

It has said it has received interest from supermarket chain Co-op in taking up a unit; however, only if access is improved to the south.

Residents in the area received a letter from the community council encouraging them to go along if they would like to make their views known.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 7.30pm at Scotstown Primary School.

Those living in the area have been sent a consultation document from the housebuilder, which asks them to give their opinion.

To be considered, it should be filled in and returned to the company by November 18. Feedback from the consultation will be used later in the case of any formal procedures being initiated.

If it goes forward, the opening would be temporary and monitored.