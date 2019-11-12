Hundreds sign petition opposing A96 dualling

A petition has been launched calling for the council to oppose the dualling of a major north-east route.

Transport Scotland is currently reviewing options to build a new A96 east of Huntly, with several routes being considered near Inverurie.

A petition, which has attracted 600 signatures, has now been handed in to Aberdeenshire Council by Dr Astley Hastings, a member of the A96 Action campaign group.

The environmental expert has called on the local authority to support actions to “urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions” by opposing the dualling of the entire A96 and to write to the Scottish Government stating the council’s position.

Nine possible routes are being considered but A96 Action says several options would have a negative impact on the environment.

Lorna Anderson, chairwoman of A96 Action, said the group supported the petition.

She said: “We understand that Dr Hastings’ petition was signed by around 600 Aberdeenshire residents, hailing from Keithhall, Kintore, Inverurie, Banchory, Bennachie, Oldmeldrum, Tyrie, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

“Clearly, a wide geographical spread of Aberdeenshire residents is concerned about climate change and the negative environmental impacts of a new A96.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the government body was committed to dualling the road.

He said: “The Scottish Government is committed to dualling the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen, underlining its commitment to connecting Scotland’s cities with a high-quality transport system that will generate sustainable economic growth.

“As part of this commitment we are progressing the design work for the east of Huntly to Aberdeen stretch of the route.

“It is important that we take time to consider all the feedback received, including that from the A96 Action Group, as we take forward the options assessment process.”