Video: Hundreds protest in Aberdeen over parliament suspension

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the city centre at the weekend against the prime minister’s controversial plan to suspend parliament.

Organisers estimate around 300 people joined the protest at the city’s Castlegate on Saturday in opposition to the move.

Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman, John Bolland from Extinction Rebellion and Liberal Democrat councillor Isobel Davidson were among the speakers at the event.

Protest organiser Stephen Devlin said he was “exceptionally pleased” at the number who attended, claiming that people had turned out due to the “severity” of the situation.

He added: “This is our political system just getting shut down on the whims of a man who was unelected, being approved by a woman (the Queen) who was unelected. If we don’t have the actual infrastructure with which to make our voices heard then we have to be the ones to go to the street and make our voices heard because if they don’t listen we will make them hear us.”

Speaking to the Evening Express after her speech, Ms Blackman said: “People are angry. This was a really peaceful protest but it’s clear that people are really angry Boris Johnson would dare to behave like a dictator and treat us with absolute contempt.

“We (Scotland) voted to remain in the EU, now we’re going to be dragged out of the EU against our will by Boris Johnson pursuing a no-deal Brexit which nobody wants.

“I can understand why people feel angry and upset and wanted to show that.”

Scottish Labour representative Callum O’Dwyer, who stood for the party in the European Parliament election in May, told protesters he wanted to talk about what was at stake if a Hard Brexit goes ahead, reflecting on his own personal situation.

He said: “The thing that worries me the most – I never thought I’d say this in the 21st century – is medicine shortages.

“My prescription helps regulate my mental health. It’s produced in France and the idea I could face disruption to this medicine raises anxiety of the scale I have never felt before.”

But David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “I understand tensions are running high, but people need to think carefully about the language they are using.

“There is no coup. There are many dictators around the world but Boris Johnson is not one of them.

“The prime minister is working to secure a new deal with the EU. MPs who say they want to stop no deal should do what they have failed to do three times now – vote for the deal.”

A total of 32 protests were held across the UK, including in Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, Swansea, Belfast and Bristol.

The protests were triggered by the PM’s decision to suspend parliament for up to five weeks ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline.