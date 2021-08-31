Hundreds pack streets outside Elgin City to say farewell to Jimmy McLean

Hundreds of friends have filled the streets of Elgin to applaud one of the town’s favourite sons on his final journey.

Jimmy McLean died on August 22 at the age of 71.

The diehard Elgin City and Aberdeen fan was taken into the hearts of many across the community.

On Tuesday hundreds packed streets in the Moray town so people could say their final farewell to the popular loon.

Diehard football fan

The football fanatic was perhaps best known on the Borough Briggs terraces, where he cheered Elgin City for 60 years while clutching a radio to hear scores from elsewhere.

Jimmy McLean ❤️ A fond farewell to a much loved Elgin loon 👏 Elgin City Football Club Posted by AuDs Graham on Tuesday, 31 August 2021

And friends wearing both Elgin City and Aberdeen scarves and tops filled the pavement outside the football ground to pay their own tribute.

Despite his advancing years, friends still took Mr McLean to the matches – where he would often blether to other supporters through the game.

When the cortege passed, they started applauding in recognition of the impact he made on life in the community.

Scarves from both his favourite teams, Elgin City and Aberdeen, were laid on his coffin for his final journey.

Jimmy McLean and Elgin

For years Mr McLean was a fixture on Elgin High Street selling Evening Express and Green Final papers from a small hut.

Many knew him from going to the pub with copies of the latest sports news to sell to punters.

His popularity in the town made his birthdays huge celebrations with Mr McLean often taking to the stage himself to sing.

He used his 70th birthday last year to raise about £2,000 for the Moray branch of the Friends of Chernobyl charity.

Friends took Mr McLean from Anderson’s care home, where he spent his final years, to visit his old haunts earlier this month.

Well-wishers stopped to share stories while cars tooted in the streets.

His death prompted an outpouring of memories from across the world with friend Lorna Whyte revealing she received about 2,000 messages.